Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 31 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday welcomed Phanidhar Talukdar into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Talukdar, yesterday resigned from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

The Chief Minister in a tweet said that the former Member of the Legislative Assembly will join BJP later today.

"The faith of leaders across political spectrum in Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to grow. Happy to have met honourable MLA of Bhabanipur Phanidhar Talukdar, who resigned from AIUDF and will join BJP later today. I welcome him to our Pariwaar," Sarma said.

The sitting MLA from Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF quit the party on Tuesday. He had contested the state assembly polls early this year on an AIUDF ticket. (ANI)

