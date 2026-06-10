India News | Assam CM Writes to PM Modi on Historic Milestone, Credits Him for Transforming State's Destiny

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday conveyed his greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister. Meeting Modi during the celebrations marking the 12th anniversary of the NDA government at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Sarma handed over a heartfelt letter expressing the gratitude, affection and admiration of Assam's 3.5 crore people.

In the letter, the Chief Minister described Modi's tenure as a transformative period that reshaped Assam's relationship with the Centre and accelerated the state's development trajectory, helping it evolve from being perceived as a dependent state to becoming a significant contributor to India's growth story.

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In the letter, Sarma said that for decades, people in Assam and the North East often felt distant from the national mainstream despite being proud Indians. He noted that under Modi's leadership, the region was brought from the periphery to the centre of national priorities, transforming the relationship between Assam and New Delhi.

The Chief Minister highlighted Modi's vision for the North East, particularly his description of the region as 'Ashtalakshmi' and his assertion that the North East would become the 'New Engine' of India's growth. According to Sarma, these ideas instilled confidence in millions and helped redefine the region's identity from one associated with challenges to one recognised for its strengths and potential.

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He also recalled Modi's appreciation of Assam when the state became the first in India to ratify the GST, noting that the Prime Minister's spontaneous remark, 'A for Assam,' resonated deeply with the people.

Sarma emphasised Modi's unique bond with Assam, pointing out that he has visited the state 36 times during his tenure as Prime Minister -- more than any of his predecessors. He said each visit reinforced the message that Assam's future and aspirations mattered to the nation.

The letter also highlighted Modi's consistent promotion of Assamese identity, particularly through his frequent use of the traditional phulam gamocha on national and international platforms.

Sarma further recalled moments that showcased the Prime Minister's humility, including an interaction with tea garden communities during the distribution of land pattas, when Modi gently stopped a beneficiary from touching his feet and instead bent down himself, a gesture the Chief Minister said reflected his deep respect for the dignity of every citizen.

The Chief Minister credited Modi with giving unprecedented national and global visibility to Assam's rich cultural traditions. He cited the historic Bihu performance involving thousands of artists, recognition of the Bodo community's Bagurumba dance, and the celebration of Jhumur culture as moments that instilled pride among various communities across the state.

According to Sarma, these initiatives elevated Assam's cultural heritage from a regional legacy to a national treasure. He also recalled Modi's visit to Kaziranga, where he became the first Prime Minister to spend a night at the world-famous national park, bringing global attention to one of Assam's most cherished natural treasures.

The letter highlighted several milestones achieved during Modi's tenure, including the inscription of Charaideo Moidam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the conferment of Classical Language status on Assamese, and renewed national recognition of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, including the unveiling of his 125-foot statue.

According to Sarma, these achievements strengthened Assam's cultural identity and secured long-awaited recognition for its historical contributions.

Highlighting economic progress, the Chief Minister pointed to major investments such as the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery to 9 MMTPA, the bamboo-based Bio-Refinery project and the Rs 27,000-crore Tata semiconductor facility at Jagiroad. He described the semiconductor project as a landmark achievement that signalled Assam's emergence in advanced technology and manufacturing.

Sarma also cited the transformation of infrastructure under Modi's leadership, including the new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and the rapid expansion of connectivity across the Brahmaputra through completed bridges, projects under construction, new corridors and the proposed underwater tunnel, which together promise to dramatically improve connectivity and economic integration across the state.

Concluding the letter, Sarma said the people of Assam view these developments not merely as policy achievements but as evidence of a leadership that recognised, respected and invested in the aspirations of the state. He conveyed the collective gratitude of the people of Assam to Prime Minister Modi, stating that his leadership had fundamentally altered Assam's development trajectory and strengthened its place in India's future. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)