New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Congress Friday expelled its MLA Rajdeep Gowala in Assam for a period of six years for "anti-party" activities.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal of the expulsion of Rajdeep Gowala, MLA, Assam, from the party for a period of six years for indulging in anti-party activities," KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary (Organisation), said in a statement.

Also Read | How to Add Stunning Wallpapers to WhatsApp Chats.

Gowala is a party MLA from Lakhipur in Barak Valley of the state.

He was allegedly hobnobbing with the BJP for some time.

Also Read | Rigged TRP Case: Delhi High Court to Hear Plea to Restrain Arnab Goswami And His TV Channel From Broadcasting News on Investigations Into Criminal Cases.

BJP leader and Assam's Health Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma had claimed a few months ago when Rajya Sabha elections were to take place that Gowala would be joining the BJP with some other Congress MLAs in the state.

Assam is slated to go to polls in early 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)