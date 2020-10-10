Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Assam unit of Congress party on Friday expelled one of its ex-MLA Rumi Nath for a period of six years for "anti-party" activities.

Nath was expelled after her show cause reply was found "not at all satisfactory".

According to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Nath was issued a show-cause letter on August 21 as to why disciplinary action not to be taken against her for her very serious "anti-party activity of hobnobbing with BJP".

She replied to the show cause notice on August 28 which was seen by the party, APCC said.

"The show-cause reply was found not at all satisfactory. Her reply to deny the charges is not at all sufficient to substantiate her claim. As such Ripun Bora, MP, president, APCC has approved the expulsion of Rumi Nath, Ex-MLA from the Primary Membership of Indian National Congress for six (6) years for her gross anti-party activities," the party said.

Earlier, Congress MLA in Assam Rajdeep Gowala was on Friday expelled from the party for a period of six years, for "anti-party activities." (ANI)

