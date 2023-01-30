Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Assam Congress is all set to launch 'Hath se Hath Jodo' Yatra in Assam's Barak Valley on February 2, the working president of Assam Congress Jakir Hussain Sikdar announced on Sunday.

The Yatra is a follow-up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra and aims to reach to people about the "failures of Modi government" through a door-to-door campaign, as per Congress leader.

While speaking to ANI, Sikdar said, "We have launched the 'Hath se Hath Jodo' yatra in Guwahati on January 26 where Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah was also present. We are set to launch the yatra from Barak Valley on February 2."

"AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh along with several senior leaders of the party will take part in this yatra," he added.

He further noted that the yatra, which is going on in Mandal, will cover every district of the state.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states and two Union territories. The yatra is in its final leg in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

