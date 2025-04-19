Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 19 (ANI): Following serious allegations of corruption, internal sabotage, and misconduct in the forthcoming Panchayat elections in the state, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah has constituted a three-member Investigation Committee to examine all allegations levelled against party members thoroughly.

The committee will be headed by Paban Singh Ghatowar, a former Union Minister. The other two members are RP Sarmahm, a former legislator, and Bobbeeta Sharma, vice-president of APCC.

Also Read | Mustafabad Building Collapse: 4 Dead, Several Feared Trapped After 4-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi (Watch Videos).

In the office order issued on Saturday, Borah said, "In light of serious allegations pertaining to corruption, internal sabotage, and misconduct during the recent panchayat elections, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) views these charges with the utmost gravity. Upholding our commitment to transparency, accountability, and internal discipline, the Party has resolved to ensure that those found guilty face exemplary consequences."

"Accordingly, as per the directive of the AICC General Secretary In-charge, Jitendra Singh ji, I am hereby constituting an Investigation Committee under the Chairmanship of Paban Singh Ghatowar, former Union Minister, to examine all allegations levelled against Party members thoroughly," Borah said.

Also Read | Canada: Indian Student Harsimrat Randhawa Killed by Stray Bullet Bus Stop in Ontario.

The committee will investigate all complaints received by the party relating to the Panchayat elections, including Irregularities in ticket distribution, Allegations of cash-for-ticket deals, deliberate walkovers extended to opposition candidates, unexplained withdrawal of nominations and other acts of anti-party conduct.

"The committee will ascertain and establish culpability, if any, of the accused party members; to summon any member, whether accused or otherwise, for deposition. Attendance before the Committee shall take precedence over all campaign-related duties," Borah said.

The committee will submit its report on or before May 7.

The Assam Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on May 2 across 14 districts, and the second phase will be held on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts.

The last date for the filing the nomination was April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)