Barpeta (Assam) [India], July 28 (ANI): Assam police on Thursday claimed to have busted a major terror module with the arrest of 10 people linked with Bangladesh-based radical outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch), told ANI that in the last 24 hours, the module based in Barpeta district was busted and arrests made from various parts of the state.

"We have arrested seven persons from Barpeta district, one each from Moirabari area in Morigaon district, Guwahati and Bongaigaon districts. Investigation is on," Nath said.

He added that police had recovered some incriminating literature and documents as well.

The top Assam police officer said that the person arrested from the Moirabari area also ran a Madrassa.

"We are investigating the matter," Hiren Nath said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

