New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Assam Day was celebrated at the ongoing 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 at the Pragati Maidan on Wednesday where the Minister for Industries and Commerce, Public Enterprises and Cultural Affairs Departments, Bimal Borah was the chief guest at the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Borah said Assam has seen a remarkable surge on the development front under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and that the state has attracted investments to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore.

The Minister also lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past nine years in different sectors, catapulting the country into an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vikshit Bharat in the world realm.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Start-up India, Digitization India, Make in India, Skill India, Khelo India and other initiatives such as Swacch Bharat and PM's Vishwakarma have taken the country to great heights and global standing among the comity of nations," Borah said, adding that we need leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stature to take 'New India' comprising more than 65 per cent of the youth population under the age of 35 to greater heights.

The Minister has made much effort to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state and to highlight its strengths in different sectors, be it industry and tourism, in the fair.

Accompanied by the Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Dr Lakshmanan S and other officials, the Minister went around the various stalls in the Assam Pavilion and interacted with the officials and employees of government departments and PSUs. As many as five government departments and PSUs, including DIPR, Tourism, NEDFi, AIDC Ltd., AGMC, 32 MSME units and two start-ups are participating in the fair.

The DIPR stall showcasing the State of Assam, including tourism has drawn much appreciation from the visitors and officials visiting the Assam Pavilion.

"We are elated that all the hard work put in by Secretary, Information & Public Relations Department, Arundhati Chakraborty and Director, Information & Public Relations, Manabendra Dev Ray has enabled us to earn encomiums from visitors and officials alike," said an elated Indrani Deka, Art Adviser and Branch Officer, Exhibition.

Various cultural dance forms, like Satriya dance, Jhumur dance, Hajong, Bihu dance, showcased the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Assam. Well-known artists Bhrigu Kashyap and Ridip Rankit regaled the audience with their renditions at Amphitheatre 1 at Pragati Maidan.

The Assam Pavilion was inaugurated by the Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Assam, Dr Ravi Kota on November 14.

A slew of initiatives of the Government of Assam, like One District, One Product, GI products such as Assam Lemon, Gamusa, Muga Silk, etc along with traditional dresses of Assam, Ease of Doing Business, Assam Start-Up, etc are being promoted in the fair.

Joint Director, Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce, Government of Assam, Shantanu Deori is the Pavilion Director of the Assam Pavilion.

The theme of this year's IITF is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade'. The fair will come to a close on November 27. (ANI)

