Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): Assam Director-General of Police (DGP) GP Singh conducted a Crime Conference along with the Additional DGP, ClD and other senior officers to review the crime situation district-wise.

Matters relating to case pendency, disposal, registration, crime rate as well as conviction rates of all the districts have been analysed.

The reasons for pendency have also been anlaysed.

In the Conference, the DGP Assam instructed all the Additional Superintendents of Police (ASP), In-Charge of Crime from all the 36 districts and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime of City Commissionerate to focus on long pending cases, to reduce the pendency and to improve upon the percentage of conviction by assisting the Public Prosecutors in conducting the trial, ensuring timely production of witnesses etc.

From now on Crime Conferences will be conducted every month by CID and Police Headquarters at the State level and by Range IsG/DIsG at the district level.

Those districts which are underperforming will have to make a presentation explaining the reasons for their underperformance.

The districts have been directed to re-look at the old un-detected pending cases, work on Man Missing Reports, take the assistance of VDPs in gathering information about crime in rural areas and to complete the investigation of cases within three months.

Instructions have also been issued for the effective use of scientific aids in investigation and for the digitalization of police station records. (ANI)

