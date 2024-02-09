Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 9 (ANI): The work for doubling of Agthori - Kamakhaya including the Saraighat bridge over river Brahmaputra and Lumding - Furkating have been approved by the Assam cabinet.

The initiative aims to increase the existing line capacity, smoothen train operations, reduce congestion and facilitate ease of travelling and transportation, doubling of Railway tracks in important sections are taken into consideration by the Ministry of Railways.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that, at present, there are two bridges over the Brahmaputra River at Saraighat near Kamakhya. Out of these two, existing rail-cum-road 'Saraighat Bridge' was commissioned in 1964. This has provision of single line Railway track at lower deck and two-lane road at upper deck.

"As on date, there is mostly single line in operation over New Bongaigaon - Rangiya - Agthori - Kamakhya section. Doubling works are in progress and the section is to be commissioned shortly. For achievement of full benefit of doubling of the New Bongaigaon - Rangiya - Agthori section, the doubling of remaining portion i.e. Agthori - Kamakhya is inevitable," said Sabyasachi De.

"The total estimated cost of the double line BG track from Agthori to Kamakhya including second rail-cum-road bridge at Saraighat is Rs. 1650.37 crore with 41% cost sharing by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. There will be double line track on lower deck and 3 lane road with footpaths on the upper deck," he added.

"North end approach of the bridge will connect Agthori station with a track length of 2.694 Km and the South end will connect Kamakhya station with 3.07 km long approach. Due to upcoming industries in this region in near future, it will create an additional line capacity in the section because of the additional burden of both inward and outward traffic towards Northeast," Sabyasachi De said further.

He further said that, apart from creating additional infrastructure, this will generate huge employment opportunities for both skilled and un-skilled manpower of the nearby districts.

"Work of the Lumding - Furkating (140 km) section has been sanctioned as part of the proposed Lumding - Tinsukia - Dibrugarh 381 km long doubling project. The anticipated cost of this project is Rs. 2333.84 crore. The project includes 18 stations in between," said Sabyasachi De.

"The doubling of this section will directly benefit local population of the Hojai, Karbi - Anglong, Golaghat districts of Assam and Dimapur of Nagaland. Railway connectivity to districts of Upper Assam and Nagaland will get boosted," he added.

"Enhanced rail transportation capacity will benefit all sections of people, transportation of goods will also become cheaper, upon completion. Economic scenario of the nearby areas will improve significantly with savings in fuel and reduced cost of transportation apart from reduced time of travel," Sabyasachi De said.

De also said that, these two multi tracking projects will add 179 km of railway lines in Assam and 21 km of railway lines in Nagaland. Four more multi tracking projects were also approved by the Cabinet with the combined financial outgo of all the six projects being Rs 12,343 crore. (ANI)

