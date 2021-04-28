New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has conveyed "love and prayers" to the people of Assam after a strong earthquake hit Sonitpur on Wednesday morning.

"To my sisters and brothers in Assam who are now dealing with the double blow of an earthquake and the rampaging second wave of COVID, I send you my love and prayers," Gandhi tweeted.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Sonitpur, Assam at 7:51 am, the National Center for Seismology said. The epicenter of the quake was 43 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 17 kilometers.

Strong tremors were felt in parts of the northeast as well as north Bengal. While are there are no reports of anyone being injured so far, photos have emerged on social media of broken walls and windows, and walls developing cracks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and promised help from the Centre.

"Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam," he tweeted.

"Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well-being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts," Sonowal tweeted.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared photos of broken walls inside a building and of a broken boundary wall, showing the impact of the quake. (ANI)

