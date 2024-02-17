Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 17 (ANI): Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Friday ceremonially distributed 273 appointment letters to newly appointed Assistant Professors, Grade-III, and Grade-IV employees of various Provincialized/PDUAM/government model colleges of the state during a programme organised by the Higher Education department in Guwahati.

The current Assam government has so far distributed 94,670 appointment letters in various departments.

"With this recruitment drive, 94,670 youths of the state have been provided jobs. I appeal to everyone to perform their duties diligently and dedicatedly guide the students of the state," Dr Ranoj Pegu said.

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister said, "35,910 more posts have already been advertised and with this, we are aiming to create 1,30,416 jobs vs our original promise of 1,00,000 jobs."

Senior officials of the education department were also present during the programme. (ANI)

