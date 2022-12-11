Morigaon (Assam) [India], December 11 (ANI): An elephant died of electrocution after coming in contact with an electric wire in Assam's Morigaon district on Saturday night, the officials informed.

The incident took place in a paddy field in the Daponibori area near Dharamtul in the central Assam district.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Starts Preparation for General Polls in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam Calls MPs Meeting in Delhi.

The jumbo was killed after coming in contact with a live electric wire.

According to the reports, local villagers on Sunday morning spotted the dead elephant in the paddy field and immediately informed local forest officials.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Announces Special Training for Middle-Level Police Personnel on Lines of National Defence Academy.

Dharamtul Deputy Forest Range Officer Mishra Deuri said that a herd of wild elephants came into the area for searching food last night.

"Generally, wild elephants come out from our forest reserve. The elephant aged around 35 years might be rubbed its body on an electric pole and comes in contact with the live electric wire. The elephant died due to electrocution," the forest official said.

Earlier on Wednesday night also, the wild elephants attacked a village in Assam's Goalpara district and destroyed at least 25 houses in the village killing one person.

Confirming the report, the Forest Range Officer of Lakhipur Forest Range, Dhruba Dutta told ANI that, "one person was killed after he was attacked by wild elephants and the herd destroyed at least 25 houses in the village".

"A herd of wild elephants has been taking shelter in the area for the past 2 months. Last night, the wild elephants entered the village, destroyed at least 25 houses, and killed a villager. One wild elephant died after it came into contact with a live electric wire. We have tried to run away the herd of wild elephants from the area," the forest official further said.Notably, on November 24, a wild tusker was found dead in a paddy field in the Joyramkuchi area under Lakhipur Forest Range in the Goalpara district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)