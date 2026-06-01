India News | Assam Eyes Greater Role in India's Energy Growth After CM's Meeting with Union Minister for Petroleum

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday held a productive meeting with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, during which the two leaders discussed strategies to strengthen the state's hydrocarbon sector and enhance its contribution to India's economic growth.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the Chief Minister described the Union Minister's perspectives on global affairs and the evolving energy landscape as 'extremely insightful.'

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https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2061433428965540345

"Pleased to have met Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji earlier this evening. His views on global affairs and the current energy scenario has been extremely insightful. We discussed ways to expand our hydrocarbon potential, promote exploration across the State and enhance production from our fields so that Assam can play an even bigger role in the India Growth Story," CM Sarma posted on X.

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The discussions between the two leaders focused on expanding Assam's hydrocarbon potential through increased exploration activities across the state and boosting production from existing oil and gas fields. The leaders also explored ways to leverage Assam's rich energy resources to support the country's growing energy requirements.

Assam has long been a key centre of India's oil and natural gas industry, and the state government has been actively working to attract investments in exploration and production.

The latest discussions are expected to further strengthen cooperation between the Centre and the state in the energy sector.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that enhanced exploration and production efforts would enable Assam to play an even bigger role in India's growth story while contributing to the nation's energy security and economic development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)