Guwahati, Sep 26 (PTI) Assam is facing the third wave of floods this year as incessant rains pounded the state for the past few days claiming one life and affecting about 1.8 lakh people in five districts.

Also Read | Shiromani Akali Dal Quits NDA Over Farms Bills Row, Blames BJP-Led Centre’s ‘Stubborn’ Approach on MSP.

According to the daily flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person drowned in Kampur of Nagaon district.

Also Read | Bhopal Woman Moves Family Court Alleging Cheating by Her Father in ‘Ludo Game’.

With this, the number of people who have lost their lives in this year's floods in the state has gone up to 118.

ASDMA said more than 1.78 lakh persons are hit by the deluge in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with 1.48 lakh people affected by the calamity, followed by Morigaon where more than 13,600 persons have been hit. In West Karbi Anglong around 13,000 people are reeling under the floods, it said.

At present 155 villages are under water and 6,437 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

It said authorities are running 25 relief camps and distribution centres in two districts.

Following the heavy rains Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat district, its tributaries Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Kopili at Dharamtul and Kampur in Nagaon district.

The authorities have rescued 190 persons, distributed 993.57 quintals of rice, dal and salt along with 204.15 litres of mustard oil, the report added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)