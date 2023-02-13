Sonitpur (Assam) [India], February 13 (ANI): Assam police on Sunday arrested one person and recovered fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 5.65 lakh.

The officials have identified the accused as Jogen Nath alias Madhab Nath.

According to an official statement, a team of Police from the Sonitpur district on Sunday launched the operation based on a tip off.

"Based on secret information, police launched an operation at Beseria Pukhuria near Tezpur and arrested the accused with fake Indian currency notes worth RS 5.65 lakh in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday," said Birinchi Borah, Additional Superintendent of Police of Sonitpur district.

"During the search, police recovered a huge amount of high-quality fake Indian currency notes. 239 and 175 Indian currency notes of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 respectively were seized from the accused. The seized fake currency notes' worth is Rs 5.65 lakh," said Borah.

"We launched the operation based on source information and arrested Jogen Nath alias Madhab Nath from the Beseria Pukhuria area. The investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

