Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will present the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly today.

Ahead of the 2026 assembly polls in the state, this will be the last full-fledged budget of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

It will be her fifth Budget under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, which was formed in 2021.

The state Finance Minister will present the budget at around 11:30 am today.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) - "Assam Budget 2024 laid emphasis on boosting rural development through infrastructure development, agriculture support, irrigation and flood control, etc. The budget also bolstered the State's efforts in furthering social welfare measures."

Last year, the state Finance Minister tabled a Rs 2.9 lakh crore budget for the 2024-25 financial year.

In 2024, presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said that with an opening deficit of Rs 2,369.41 crore, the total Budget deficit worth Rs 774.47 crore is expected at the end of the financial year 2024-25.

Also, the state government did not impose any burden of additional tax on the people of Assam.

"This year our focus is to have a realistic Budget - the Budget that fulfils real aspirations of citizens of this State on one hand and avoids inflated figures on the other. Our efforts would be to have full utilization of Budgetary allocation by all the Departments," she said in 2024.

"Another feature of a realistic Budget would be laying more emphasis on enhancing own source revenue in coming years, through a slew of reforms," she added.

Neog said that the total expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of the State in 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 143,890.62 crore, of which Rs 110,091.86 crore is on the Revenue Account and Rs 33,798.76 crore is on the Capital Account.

Reiterating the chief minister's aim to make Assam one of the top five states in the country, she said her government will continue the journey of development to ensure every single citizen of Assam has access to government development schemes.

As per a projected estimate, the state GDP at current prices for the year 2024-25 is expected to touch Rs 6.43 lakh crore. This is more than a 150 per cent increase over the GSDP of Rs 2.54 lakh crore for the year 2016-17 when the BJP got power in the state.

In her Budget speech, she made in the Assembly, she informed the House that the contribution of the State's economy to the national economy has also been increasing.

"At current prices, the contribution of GSDP of Assam has recorded a rise from 1.65 per cent in the financial year 2016-17 to 1.81 per cent in the financial year 2022- 23 (QE). At constant (2011-12) prices also, the State's contribution to national GDP has increased from 1.64 per cent to 1.87 per cent during the same period," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)