India News | Assam Finance Minister Stresses Expansion of Tax Base, Technology-driven Revenue Mobilisation

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 16 (ANI): Ahead of presenting his first state budget in the Assembly, Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Commissionerate of Taxes at Kar Bhawan in Guwahati to assess the department's performance and discussed strategies for strengthening revenue mobilisation while stressing on expansion of tax base and technology-driven revenue mobilisation in the state.

According to a statement released by the office of Assam Finance Minister, during the meeting, the Commissioner of Taxes presented an overview of the department's functioning, revenue trends, enforcement mechanisms, and ongoing initiatives.

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The minister also held detailed interactions with senior officers present at Kar Bhawan, as well as field-level taxation officials who participated virtually from across the state.

The first budget session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly will begin on July 6.

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Emphasising the need to increase revenue for the state without placing any additional tax burden on honest taxpayers and businesses, Finance Minister Baruah stressed the importance of expanding the tax base and bringing more eligible individuals and entities into the tax net.

He noted that Assam's taxpayer-to-population ratio remains little below the national average and called upon officials to undertake focused efforts to improve voluntary compliance and widen tax coverage.

The Finance Minister directed the department to intensify data-driven analysis to identify potential gaps in tax compliance and strengthen monitoring systems to prevent revenue leakages.

He also reviewed measures being undertaken to curb fraudulent tax practices and enhance transparency in tax administration.

Recognising the significant contribution of the trading and business community towards the state's revenue growth, the Finance Minister instructed officials to ensure that genuine businesses and compliant taxpayers are facilitated and encouraged.

At the same time, he emphasised the need for closer monitoring of sectors and establishments showing unusual trends or inconsistencies in tax reporting.

The meeting also deliberated on the adoption of advanced technological solutions to improve tax administration, including systems for better tracking of goods movement and strengthening compliance mechanisms with minimal human intervention.

The Finance Minister stressed that technology must play a greater role in improving efficiency, transparency and accountability within the department.

Issues relating to cadre restructuring and strengthening the organisational framework of the Commissionerate of Taxes were also discussed in detail.

Senior officials shared their suggestions regarding administrative reforms and capacity enhancement to enable the department to meet future challenges more effectively.

Later in the day, the Finance Minister also held an interactive session with representatives of the Tax Bar Association, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI), and the Transporters' Association.

During the discussion, stakeholders shared their views on various procedural and compliance-related issues within the taxation ecosystem and offered suggestions for improving efficiency & transparency in tax generation.

The Finance Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening revenue collection through better governance, technological innovation and improved compliance, while ensuring a taxpayer-friendly environment conducive to economic growth and business development. (ANI)

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