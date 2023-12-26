Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 26 (ANI): A fire broke out in an empty coach stationed in the maintenance shed at Guwahati railway station on Tuesday.

Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, told ANI that there was no report of any casualties in the fire incident.

"A fire broke out in an empty coach that was stationed in the maintenance yard at Guwahati railway station. During the welding activities, the fire caught the empty coach," the CPRO official said.

Later, firefighters managed to douse the flames, according to the official.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in an empty luggage-cum-guar van coach stationed in the Nanded maintenance yard in Maharashtra, said authorities.

The fire was completely brought under control within 30 minutes of the incident, said the Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railways.

There was no damage to any other coaches, the CPRO added. (ANI)

