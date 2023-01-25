Kamrup (Assam) [India], January 25 (ANI): A fire broke out in a plastic factory in the Palasbari area of Assam's Kamrup district on Wednesday, as informed by the police officials.

The fire department, with the help of locals and police, doused the flame and brought the situation under control.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon, Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Late Mulayam Singh Yadav Among Padma Winners to be Honoured on Republic Day 2023.

No casualties have been reported in the incident. However, properties worth several lakh rupees were gutted in the fire, as per the police.

In the preliminary investigation, the Assam Police suspect an electric short circuit as the reason for the fire. (ANI)

Also Read | Padma Awards 2023 Winners: Singer Vani Jayaram Gets Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri for Kalyana Sundaram Pillai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)