Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 5 (ANI):

The fire broke out at the densely populated Nepalibasti area in Basistha Amrit Nagar in Guwahati.

Several houses were damaged in the fire. After getting information, fire tenders rushed to the spot. Local police also arrived.

"Fire tenders controlled the fire. No casualties were reported," said Guwahati Police.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

