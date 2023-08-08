Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 8 (ANI): The National Statistics Office's five-day workshop on 'State Income and Related Aggregates' in collaboration with the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Assam, began here on Monday.

The objective of the workshop, from August 7 to August 11, is to enhance the technical capabilities of the States in compilation of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

The workshop was inaugurated by Kal Singh, Director General, Ministry of Statistic and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), Government of India who was present in the event as a Guest of Honour Subhra Sarker, Deputy Director General, MoSPI was also present as a Distinguished Guest.

The guests delivered the technical note of the workshop highlighting the importance of GSDP and its significance in estimation of Gross Domestic Product.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India has been organizing annual workshops on State Income and Related Aggregates in different states and UTS of India.

The primary objective of such events is to focus on the importance of GSDP in the estimation of GDP of the nation and thereby discuss the various related issues faced by the states. It also serves as a platform to brainstorm over innovative ideas which in turn contributes towards conceptual and methodological improvement.

The workshop also deliberates in line with the recent endeavours' of the State Governments to estimate the District Domestic Product (DDP) and discuss the procedural and methodological hurdles confronted in the process.

Nirupama Talukdar, Director of Economics and Statistics, Assam welcomed all the delegates from Government of India and other participating states in the said workshop. (ANI)

