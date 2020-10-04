Guwahati, Oct 4 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday as the number of affected people reduced to 1.35 lakh, an official bulletin said.

Goalpara, Morigaon and Nagaon districts are still affected by the deluge, the daily flood report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Nagaon is the worst-hit with 98,400 affected people, followed by Morigaon (29,400) and Goalpara (7,200), it said.

As many as 1.95 lakh people were affected by the deluge in four districts till Saturday.

A total of 122 people have lost their lives in flood- related incidents in the state this year.

Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers are flowing above the danger levels at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur district and Dharamtul in Nagaon respectively, the bulletin said.

A total of 315 villages are still submerged and crops on 18,807 hectares across the state have been damaged, it said.

Two relief camps and distribution centres are functional in Nagaon district, where 117 people have taken shelter, the bulletin said.

Massive erosions have taken place in Chirang district, causing damage to at least five houses, it said.

Roads, bridges and culverts have been damaged by floodwaters in Morigaon district, ASDMA added.

