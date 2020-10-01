Guwahati, Oct 1 (PTI) Assam's flood situation improved marginally on Thursday with river waters showing a receding trend and affecting a population of 2.70 lakh in seven districts, a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Till Wednesday, over 2.83 lakh people were affected in eight districts. At present, 426 villages are under water and more than 25,307 hectare of crop areas have been damaged in the state, the ASDMA said. The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Dhubri and the Kopiliu in Nagaon, the bulletin said. The flood affected districts are Bishwanath, Barpeta, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong. Nagaon is the worst hit with more than 1.90 lakh people suffering, followed by Morigaon with 35,670 and Goalpara with 26,127. Relief centres have been opened in Nagaon district where 117 people have taken shelter in 12 relief camps.

Also Read | International Day of Non-Violence 2020 FAQs: From ‘What is Non-Violence?’ to ‘Why Gandhi Jayanti is Celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence?’, All Mostly Asked Questions Answered.

The death toll in the three waves of floods in the state stands at 120. Infrastructural damages, mostly embankments, have been reported from West Karbi Anglong district, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)