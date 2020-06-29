Dispur (Assam) [India], June 29 (ANI): According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 9,26,059 people have been affected in 23 districts due to flood situation in the state.

The 23 affected districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalgiri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara and Kamrup.

Heavy rains have created havoc across several districts across the state. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday informed that a total of 99 villages have been affected by floods caused by incessant rainfall across four districts.

Moreover, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha earlier informed that around 25,000 people have been affected due to the floods triggered by incessant rain and rising level of Brahmaputra. (ANI)

