Nagaon (Assam) [India], May 21 (ANI): Thousands of people on Saturday took refuge in relief camps in wake of the Assam floods in various districts of the state. Relief material is also being distributed at these relief camps.

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim. Areas like Morikolong, Fauzdari Patty, and Milanpur remain flooded as the Kolong river continues to flow above the danger level.

According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, nearly 7.12 lakh people in 29 districts of the state are reeling under the fury of floods. Over 3.36 lakh people have been affected alone in Nagaon district followed by 1.66 lakh in Cachar district, 1.11 lakh in Hojai, and 52,709 in Darrang district.

Four persons including two children died on Friday after drowning in floodwaters in Cachar, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts and the death toll in floods and landslides rose to 14.

As per the report, 80036.90 hectares of cropland and 2,251 villages are still underwater.A total of 74705 flood-affected people are currently lodged in 234 relief camps set up by the district administration. (ANI)

