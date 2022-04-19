Kamrup (Assam) [India], April 19 (ANI): Kamrup district of Assam, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, has got a 'Trans Tea Stall'.

The tea stall has been set up under the aegis of the All Assam Transgender Association in collaboration with the District Administration to empower the trans community of the state and to help them learn entrepreneurial skills.

Also Read | Motorola Moto G52 Smartphone Expected To Launch in India This Month: Report.

The Trans Tea Stall was inaugurated on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, founder of All Assam Transgender Association Swati Bidhan Baruah shared the aim of the tea stall and said, "This tea stall aims to empower the trans community of Assam and help them learn entrepreneurial as well as business communication skills."

Also Read | Realme Q5i With Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in China; Check Prices, Availability, Features & Specifications.

"It will also help the community to have a better source of income," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)