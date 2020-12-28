Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 28 (ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, the first day of the Assam Legislative Assembly session, tabled a Bill to repeal the provincialisation of Madrassas in the state.

"We have introduced a Bill whereby all Madrassas will be converted into institutes of general education and no Madrassa will be established by the government in the future. We're happy to introduce this Bill to bring truly secular curriculum in the education system," Sarma told reporters after the bill was tabled in the assembly.

Sarma further said: "The Congress and AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) have opposed this Bill. But we are determined that this Bill needs to be passed and it will be passed."

The three-day-long winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly began today and the discussion on the Bill will continue tomorrow too.

"Once the Bill is passed, the practice of running Madrassa by the Government in Assam will come to an end, a practice which was started by Muslim League govt in pre-Independence Assam, Sarma had tweeted this morning.

On December 14, Sarma had said that in order to facilitate a secular education system in Assam, the state government has decided to make 'education secular' and 198 high madrasas and 542 other madrasas in the state will operate as any other general educational institute and will not give admission to students for theological studies. (ANI)

