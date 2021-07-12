Guwahati, Jul 12 (PTI) Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday urged the Army to play a more dominant role in controlling movement of contraband drugs, arms, gold and liquor, smuggled into the country through Moreh in Manipur.

Smuggling of arms, gold, drugs and liquor from Myanmar via Moreh has been continuing, the Governor pointed out during a discussion with Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande, GOC in C, Eastern Command, Kolkata, at the Raj Bhawan here.

The GOC-in-C was accompanied by Lt. Gen. Robin Khosla, GOC, 4 Corps, Tezpur.

Mukhi requested the Army to play a more dominant role in combating the movement of such contrabands, especially through Nagaland, an official release from the Raj Bhawan said.

The Governor enquired about the security situation and Armys presence in Upper Assam districts, viz., Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Charaideo.

He also discussed the abduction of employees of ONGC from an exploration site.

Three employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were kidnapped by ULFA (I) militants on April 21 from Lakwa oilfield in Sivasagar district, along Assam-Nagaland border.

While two of them were rescued by security agencies after an encounter with militants on April 24 near India- Myanmar border in Mon district of Nagaland, the third person was released by the outfit on May 22 in Myanmar, along the international border with India in Nagaland.

The Governor appreciated the coordination between Assam Police, Army and other security forces deployed in the state and assured of all support in the Armys effort to defend the nation.

