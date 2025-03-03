Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 3 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday said that Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University is contributing immensely to quality higher education in the state as it is working whole-heartedly in promoting access to higher education for the students belonging to remote areas and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Addressing the students at the 7th convocation of the university at its campus at Resham Nagar in Khanapara in Guwahati, the Governor said that close to the mandate of NEP 2020 for achieving 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education by 2035, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University is playing a pivotal role in achieving this goal.

The Governor expressed happiness over the fact that over 50 per cent of the university's students come from rural backgrounds, which reflects its commitment to making higher education more accessible.

He also commended the institution's flexible learning programs that have allowed students to balance their education with family and job responsibilities.

The Governor on the occasion while paying rich tributes to the founder of the university Krishna Kanta Handiqui, said that the legacy of this erudite personality lives on through the institution established in his honor.

Acharya during his address also said that the broader purpose of education is to help the students gain wisdom in all aspects of life.

"Education opens the doors to immense opportunities. Using those opportunities thus gained our students must strive to become job creators rather than job seekers, and contribute to the progress of the nation," the Governor said.

The Governor also highlighted Assam's rich historical and cultural heritage as a land of knowledge.

"This sacred land has given birth to Srimanta Sankardeva, a revered scholar whose spiritual and intellectual propriety have shaped cultural and educational landscape of the state," he said.

Acharya also underscored the broader purpose of education, stating, "Education is not just about books; it is about gaining wisdom in all aspects of life. It opens the doors to immense opportunities."

He said that since convocation is regarded as an event recognizing the achievement of the students at the culmination of an academic programme it is therefore, a milestone for each student, celebrating years of hard work, perseverance, and dedication.

The Governor on the occasion also spoke about the importance of inner motivation, commitment, and consistency in achieving success, highlighting that the pursuit of knowledge goes beyond material comforts.

Among the 516 students who received degrees, the Governor expressed his satisfaction that 275 were female students. "More than half of the gold medallists are girls, which is a testimony to the continuous progress of women in education and other fields," he added.

The Governor also acknowledged the university's efforts to make study materials available in Assamese, supporting the National Education Policy's emphasis on promoting Indian languages in education.

Governor Acharya encouraged the graduates to use their knowledge to lead India towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

It may be mentioned that a total of 12,463 degrees and diplomas awarded today, include 17 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees, 1,618 undergraduate degrees, 10,827 postgraduate degrees, and one postgraduate diploma. It is noteworthy that 58.3 per cent of the awardees are female students. (ANI)

