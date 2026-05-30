India News | Assam Governor Leads Indian Delegation Carrying Holy Relics of Lord Buddha's Close Disciples to Mongolia

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 30 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya is leading an Indian delegation accompanying the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha's two principal disciples, namely Arhant Sariputra and Arhant Maudgalyayana, to Mongolia for a sacred exposition, which is organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The revered relics, preserved at the Sanchi Vihar Chaitya of Madhya Pradesh, are being taken to Mongolia and will be kept there till June 9, 2026, in a landmark spiritual and cultural sojourn aimed at further deepening the centuries-old civilisational ties between India and Mongolia.

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The Holy Relics, originating from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sanchi Stupa, hold immense spiritual significance for Buddhists across the world.

The initiative has been undertaken at the special instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of India's continued efforts to strengthen its enduring cultural and spiritual connections with Mongolia, often regarded as India's spiritual neighbour in the larger Buddhist world.

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The Governor of Assam will depart on May 30, 2026, leading a delegation carrying the sacred relics with full ceremonial honours.

During the exposition in Mongolia, devotees, monks, scholars and spiritual followers from across the country are expected to pay homage to the Holy Relics.

The exposition is being viewed as a historic spiritual occasion and a symbol of the deep-rooted friendship and shared Buddhist heritage between the two nations.

Governor Acharya will return to India on June 3, 2026.

Earlier, Shakil Siddiqui, Editor-in-Chief at Mahabodhi Society of Sri Lanka, Sanchi center on Thursday said that the sacred relics of Lord Buddha's chief disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana, have been temporarily taken out for display at the National Museum in New Delhi.

Speaking to the reporters, Siddiqui elaborated on the history of the revered disciples. He noted that both of them were born on the same day and had no desire for the materialistic world. They left their home and were taken by Gautam Buddha, who later declared them as his chief disciples after seeing their capabilities.

"Sariputta was known as the Marshal of Dharma, as he had all the knowledge regarding Dharma, whereas Maha Moggallana possessed psychic powers. They both served Buddha for 40 years and then went back to their village, where they passed away," he noted.

Siddiqui further outlined that after their passing, Gautam Buddha constructed a stupa for their ashes in Vaishali. The ashes of the disciples were placed in Sanchi by Emperor Ashoka after 300 years.

In 2024, the holy relics were sent to Thailand, and now, for the second time, they are being sent to Mongolia for ten days for the forthcoming exposition of the sacred relics in Mongolia from June 1 to 10. (ANI)

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