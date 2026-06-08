India News | Assam Governor Pays Tribute to Martyrs at a Swaheed Shraddhanjali Ceremony in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): Assam Governor Amar Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday paid homage to the state's martyrs at the Swaheed Shraddhanjali ceremony organised by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare in Guwahati.

The event was held to honour the brave soldiers and martyrs from Assam who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. Senior officials, members of the armed forces, ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, and families of martyrs participated in the programme and paid tributes at the memorial.

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Addressing the gathering, Governor Acharya highlighted the sacrifices made by the martyrs and stressed the nation's enduring gratitude towards them and their families.

"They made the ultimate sacrifice. We owe them and their families a debt of gratitude. We paid our respects here at the War Memorial. We salute them and express our deep appreciation," the Governor said.

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The Directorate of Sainik Welfare regularly organises commemorative events to honour the contributions and sacrifices of serving and retired defence personnel, as well as martyrs from Assam.

During the occasion, families of the martyred soldiers laid wreaths in honour of their brave sons and husbands who made the sacrifices in line of duty.

The event also underscored the importance of supporting the families of martyrs and recognising their sacrifices. Speakers at the programme emphasised that the courage and commitment demonstrated by the armed forces continue to inspire future generations.

The Swaheed Shraddhanjali ceremony concluded with tributes to the martyrs and a reaffirmation of the nation's commitment to remembering their service and sacrifice. (ANI)

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