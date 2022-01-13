Guwahati, Jan 13 (PTI) Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has been hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

Mukhi tested positive for the infection on Wednesday.

"The governor was admitted at the Apollo Hospital in the city last evening. He is in a stable condition," the official said.

His wife has tested negative for the infection and is staying at Raj Bhawan.

