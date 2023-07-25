Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 25 (ANI): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria held a meeting with all the department heads of the Goalpara district and reviewed the various schemes undertaken in the area.

During the meeting on Monday in which District Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury was also present, the Governor also reviewed the schemes of the Education Department. He took stock of Vidyanjali 2.0, and asked the department to encourage communities at large or individuals to adopt schools to contribute to the growth and development of educational institutions.

Notably, Vidyanjali 2.0 allows one to connect with schools of one's choice to impart knowledge and skills to children. One can also contribute in the form of assets or equipment. The aim is to contribute to the growth of schools.

The Governor also harped on the need to expedite the Adhar seeding of beneficiaries which would ensure that people avails the benefits of all government schemes.

Governor Kataria inquired about the progress of the TB Mukt Abhiyaan, seeking an update on the status of the campaign aimed at eliminating tuberculosis from the state.

He also took stock of the Anganwadi Centres and emphasized the need for smooth functioning of the institutions for the proper development of children.

In the context of tourism, the Governor highlighted the vast potential of the district in attracting tourists from across the country.

He emphasized the need of taking pragmatic steps to bolster the tourism industry and ensure the economic growth of the district.

Moreover, the Governor also took stock of the law and order situation in the district.

He also stressed the need to address POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and drug-related cases strictly and efficiently.

The Governor also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes in the district.

He inquired about the outcomes of the schemes and said that government schemes are for everyone and therefore, stressed the comprehensive implementation of the scheme.

The Governor encouraged beneficiaries to share their positive experiences with others, enabling people from cross-section of the society to take advantage of the government initiatives. (ANI)

