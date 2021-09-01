Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 1 (ANI): To contain the spread of COVID-19 infections across the state, the Assam government on Wednesday in its new guidelines announced that a night curfew will be imposed across all districts from 9 pm to 5 am.

In case test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches more than 10 cases in the last seven days, jurisdictional District Magistrate will notify such areas as total containment zones and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID, the Assam government said in its new directives that will be effective from today until further orders.

According to the Standard operating procedure (SoP), all state government offices, workplaces, private offices, and establishments will function normally but not beyond 8 pm.

"All business, commercial establishments, the takeaway of food items from restaurants, Dhabas, and other eateries. The opening of Sale counters, showrooms, etc. of cold storage and warehouses. Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 8 pm," the guidelines read.

The dine-in restaurants, Dhabas, and other eateries will be allowed to function till 8 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Auto rickshaws and taxis shall operate for passengers with 100 per cent seating capacity and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour for passengers and compulsory wearing of masks.

The guidelines further said that pillion riding is allowed with at least a single vaccinated person and compulsory wearing of a mask.

The government has also allowed intra-district and inter-district transport with a 100 per cent seating capacity for passengers having at least a single dose of vaccine.

"The physical classes for the postgraduate, graduate, higher secondary final year shall be allowed for students having at host single-dose vaccine. However, students of class 12 who are below 18 years of age and if not vaccinated, should not be allowed to attend the physical classes," it said.

It further said that the schools are allowed to open for the first three days only for the vaccination of students, teachers and staff. The physical classes will start from September 6, 2021.

Meeting or gathering at any open or closed spaces is allowed up to 50 single-dose vaccinated persons with prior intimation to local police. However, will all prior permission of jurisdictional DC for maximum gathering up to 200 persons (at least single vaccinated) may he allowed both for public and private functions which will also be applicable for closed spaces subject to a ceiling of 50 per cent of the hall capacity, it reads.

The government order further said that the funeral or last rites are allowed with not more than 50 per cent.

The religious places are allowed to open with up to 40 single vaccinated people per hour while the cinema or theatre hall will remain closed till further notice.

Assam on Tuesday reported five new deaths due to COVID-19, while 570 more people tested positive pushing the caseload to 5,89,426. (ANI)

