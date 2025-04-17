Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that all the steps have been taken to transform the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital into one of the largest in the country.

Chief Minister also said that the upcoming Mother and Child Care Hospital in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) premises will offer dedicated and specialised paediatric care.

Also Read | Reservation for Muslim Contractors: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot Reserves 4% Muslim Quota Bill for Presidential Assent.

CM Sharma also highlighted that the hospital will be equipped with 800 beds, it will offer State-of-the-art treatment, and its campus is part of the larger plans to completely restructure GMCH.

According to an official press release, CM also inspected the progress of Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital, which is Guwahati's second medical college.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 13-Year-Old Stepdaughter When She Was Alone at Home.

The hospital is expected to be fully operational by August 15 this year, Sarma added.

Sarma also said the medical college will have facilities for studying other postgraduate courses including obstetrics and orthopedics.

The Chief Minister said plans are underway to construct another building with 500 beds at the medical college in the future.

Sarma also reviewed the under-construction 800-bed Mother and Child care centre at GMCH to be completed by October. Once completed, GMCH Principal's office will be shifted to new hospital building. The super-speciality services, including neurology, cardiology and kidney transplant, will be shifted to the new 800-bed MMC hospital, the construction of which is going on in full swing.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by the Commissioner and Secretary, Medical Education and Research, Siddharth Singh, Commissioner and Special Secretary, Public Works Department, Chandan Sharma and several other top officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)