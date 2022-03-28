Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the assets of Hindustan Paper Corporation (HPC) Nagaon and Cacher paper mills have been taken over by the state government by paying Rs 375 crores.

Sarma tweeted, "Happy to share that after long & sustained efforts our Govt has finally taken over assets of HPC Nagaon and Cachar paper mills by paying Rs 375 cr through a transparent bidding process. This will pave the way for the long-awaited relief to the mill workers."

The Nagaon Paper Mill has remained shut since March 2017, while the Cachar Paper Mill has been non-functional since October 2015. (ANI)

