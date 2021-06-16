Guwahati, Jun 16 (PTI) The Assam government will extend its full support to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the activities undertaken by its cadets to spread nationalism among the youths of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Additional Director NCC, North Eastern Region, Maj Gen Ananta Bhuyan, called on the chief minister and the two discussed ways to extend mutual cooperation and support to promote the activities of the cadets in the state.

The state government is prepared to fully support the NCC in its endeavour to strengthen the unity of the country and spread nationalism among the youths, Sarma said.

Maj Gen Bhuyan informed him of the activities of the NCC in the state, especially its expansion in the border areas and introduction of NCC as an elective subject in the colleges of Assam as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission. He also assured Sarma that NCC cadets will always be available to the state administration for community service, public awareness campaigns and nation-building.

