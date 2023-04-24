Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 24 (ANI): Assam government develop 26 acres on the northwest side of the iconic Rang Ghar as an international tourist destination.

Situated near Sivasagar, Rang Ghar is one of the most iconic monuments in Assam.

Also Read | Zero Shadow Day 2023 Date and Time: Bengaluru To Observe Rare Celestial Event on April 25; Know Why You Cannot See Your Shadow During This Mind-Boggling Phenomenon.

Due to prominent architectural features and unique construction techniques, this building strongly represents the rich heritage of Assamese culture and architecture.

Rang Ghar was built during the reign of Swargdeo Pramtta Singha. It served as a royal sports pavilion.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Shopkeeper Injured in Firing by Militants in Anantnag.

Assam governmnet will develop 26 acres on the northwest side of Rang Ghar as an international tourist destination. The 124-crore project will include an artisan village, guest house and tourist information centre.

There will be an amphitheatre, boat house and sound and light show.

According to the state government, this project will encourage local artisans and craftsmen to showcase their handicraft products, traditional dresses and local cuisines. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)