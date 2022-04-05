Karimganj (Assam) [India], April 5 (ANI): BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul on Monday met standard ninth student, Ankurit Karmakar, of Assam's Karimganj district who has designed 'smart shoe' for the visually impaired and said that the state government will extend full support to help him achieve his dream of becoming a scientist.

Paul visited the student at the behest of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also Read | Himanshu Sharma, a Tech Savant Inspiring Tech Enthusiasts.

Speaking to ANI, Paul said, "It is very good news for us that, Ankurit Karmakar has designed a smart shoe to help the visually impaired people. When our Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma came to know about the young boy's work, the Chief Minister instructed me to meet him."

The MLA also said that he has passed on the Chief Minister's message to the boy.

Also Read | Pakistan Supreme Court Seeks Records of National Assembly Proceedings on No-Confidence Motion.

"He wants to become a scientist. Our Chief Minister and our government will extend full support to the young boy in future and that message has been given by our Chief Minister," he said.

In a bid to help visually impaired people, Ankurit Karmakar, a ninth standard student from Rowland's Memorial High School in the Karimganj district has designed a sensor-enabled smart shoe that allows visually impaired people to stay safe from obstacles that come along their way. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)