Guwahati, Jun 24 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday that the state's conducive climate and fertile lands hold immense potential for an agricultural revolution.

He said the state did a business of agricultural products worth Rs 357 crore during the first 70 days of the lockdown.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 18 More COVID-19 Cases Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

Due to the state governments initiative, farmers from the state could export their produce to London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Singapore, the chief minister said at a programme held here to distribute appointment letters to 111 Agriculture Development Officers (ADO).

He urged the newly-appointed officers to implement their ideas in the field so that Assam could chart newer territories of rapid agricultural progress, besides maintaining close relations with the farming community so that they could be provided guidance to double their income.

Also Read | Noida Sector 50 Metro Station Dedicated to Transgenders, Renamed as 'Rainbow Station'.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, in his address, emphasised on farm mechanisation initiatives undertaken by his department.

During the day, Sonowal also called on Governor Jagdish Mukhi to apprise him of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, besides the fire at the gas well in Baghjan and the flood.

In a meeting that lasted for nearly 30 minutes, the governor was apprised of the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the state, especially in Guwahati, an official statement said.

Sonowal drew the attention of the governor to different measures, particularly locality-based lockdown, to tackle the situation.

The chief minister also told the governor that sustained efforts are on to put a cap on the blow out areas in Baghjan.

On being asked about the reported tremors in the areas near the fire incident, Sonowal informed the governor that a study has been ordered and the North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat is conducting it with the help of IIT- Guwahati to find out the probable cause.

On the prevailing flood situation in the state, the chief minister told the governor that the administrations of the affected districts have been directed to reach out to the marooned people and carry out relief and rescue works.

The governor said that the government should take adequate precautions to help people in line with the coronavirus-related protocols so that those affected by the flood and staying in relief camps are not infected, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)