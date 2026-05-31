India News | Assam: Health Camp at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Serves over 100 Forest Personnel, Villagers

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 31 (ANI): A health camp organised at the premises of the Forest Range office of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district of Assam provided service to 110 participants, including 87 forest staff engaged in the sanctuary and 23 villagers living close to the wildlife habitat.

The camp was organised in collaborative mode by Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary authority, Assam Health and Family Welfare Department and Aaranyak with support from Zoo Berlin under the objective of facilitating human wellbeing in and around wildlife protection areas on Saturday.

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Pobitora WLS is known for its highest density population of Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in the world.

A team of three doctors -- Dr Nozmul Hoque, Dr Paranjoy Hazarika, and Dr Dipak Chandra Deka -- and 11 other medical staff attended to participants who were checked up in the camp, as well as provided health-related advice and free medicines.

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The camp was supervised by Dr P C Pator, SDM & HO of Jhargaon Block of Morigaon district.

The Range Officer of Pobitora WLS, Ujjal Choudhury, took the lead in facilitating the camp along with Dr Deba Kumar Dutta, Deputy Director of Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD) of Aaranyak, with proactive assistance from Aaranyak, Researcher Ujjal Bayan, consultant Dr Khanin Changmai, Research Assistant Abhinav Bardaloi and volunteer Dhritiman Sonowal. RRCD consultant and Aaranyak Publicity Secretary Bijay Sankar Bora facilitated documentation of the camp with support from PRO Gunajit Mazumdar.

Aaranyak official Suranjan Sharma also attended and helped in organising the camp.

Dr P C Pator, SDM & HO of Jhargaon Block of Morigaon district, lauded Aaranyak and Assam Forest Department for facilitating the health camp and expressed interest in collaborating for more such camps in future in the greater interest of community members and frontline forest personnel who work round-the-clock to protect precious wildlife and bio-resources. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)