India News | Assam: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Guwahati, People Advised to Stay Alert

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 5 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds over Guwahati city and isolated places across Assam over the next 2-3 days.

The weather pattern suggests thunderstorms, lightning, and a few spells of rain are very likely at isolated places in Guwahati and other districts of the state during this period. The conditions may aggravate waterlogging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable areas.

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District authorities and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems have been kept on alert.

In view of the forecast, ASDMA has urged residents of Guwahati to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant.

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Daily commuters and long-distance travellers have been advised to plan their schedules accordingly and avoid unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall.

Residents living in low-lying and hillside areas have also been advised to stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides.

ASDMA said updates on the weather situation will be shared regularly through its official website and social media platforms for public awareness. The public has been urged to follow official weather updates and advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during the prolonged spell of rain. (ANI)

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