India News | Assam: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Likely over Guwahati City in 2-3 Days, Public Advised to Remain Alert

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI):The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted on Sunday that there is a likelihood of thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rain and gusty wind today and the coming 2-3 days at isolated places in Guwahati city along with Southern and Western districts of Assam.

The weather pattern suggests that thunderstorm and lightning with few spells of rain is very likely at the isolated places of the city along with southern and western districts of the state in coming 2-3 days which may aggravate water logging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localized landslides in vulnerable pockets, according to a release.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest News: 8th Central Pay Commission To Hold 2-Day Consultation Drive in Lucknow.

The district authorities and ASDMA are closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems are being kept on alert. In view of the situation, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) requested all the people of Guwahati city to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant.

Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides, the release noted.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Empire Sunday Lottery Result of May 24, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The status of the situation would be updated by ASDMA on its official website and on all its social media handles from time to time for general awareness.

This comes as most states are reeling from heatwave conditions. According to updates from IMD, heat waves are a period of unusually high temperatures as compared to what is normally expected over a region. Several states are gripped by the extreme heat with temperatures over 40°C.

Heat wave conditions across the states are very likely to occur during the next coming days, as per IMD's daily weather report and forecast bulletin. "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed in few pockets over East Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha; Heat wave conditions in many pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Himachal Pradesh; in some pockets of East Madhya Pradesh; in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Odisha, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh & Coastal Andhra Pradesh," said IMD. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)