Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 12 (ANI): As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, the Indian Army, under the aegis of HQ Eastern Command, will organize a two-day Conclave on the theme of 'Celebrating Contribution of India's North East Region (NER) in Nation Building', said officials on Saturday.

The conclave will be conducted between November 20 and 21 in Guwahati.

The conclave titled "Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav" is aimed at highlighting the contribution of NER towards nation-building, felicitating Veer Naris, and showcasing NE culture.

"This conclave will be an apt opportunity to spread awareness about the role of unsung heroes of NER in India's independence struggle, the contribution of the Indian Armed Forces, and other important organs of the Government like the North Eastern Council (NEC), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Assam Rifles and North-eastern Frontier Railways (NFR) towards overall development of NER, promote the integration of NER strengthen cement Civil-Military relations," said officials.

The officials also informed that as part of this two-day conclave, a panel discussion will be organized at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati on November 20, in which eminent personalities including Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya and renowned speakers from the Indian Army, North East Council, NF Railway and civil society will deliver illuminating talks on contemporary issues of great relevance.

The brave Veer Naris of NER would also be felicitated during a special event on November 20 at Narangi Military Station. About 100 Veer Naris are expected to attend the first-of-its-kind outreach program.

On the second day of the conclave, a mega event would be organized at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, which would include a weapons/equipment display and adventure activities display by Armed Forces, a fusion band concert, a medley of cultural performances from NER, special performance by local pop bands, an extravagant musical theatrical it would be followed by the first-ever Drone Show at Guwahati.

"This mega event will be a fitting tribute to the indomitable spirit of the people of NE and symbolize a perfect synergy amongst all stakeholders in NER," the statement added. (ANI)

