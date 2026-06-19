India News | Assam: IOCL Solarises Guwahati Facility with 150 KW Rooftop Solar System

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 19 (ANI): Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has expanded its renewable energy footprint by installing a rooftop solar system at its Guwahati facility to ensure an uninterrupted energy supply and improve operational efficiency.

The disruptions in the energy chain have impacted nearly 40 per cent of the country's crude oil imports and 50 per cent of LPG imports, resulting in increased fuel prices, higher electricity costs, and greater energy supply risks. While these factors continue to impact India's energy infrastructure, entities such as the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, the country's largest public-sector oil and refining company, are exploring practical alternatives such as solar energy to enhance energy resilience, a release said.

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In a long-term initiative, reducing dependence on conventional power sources, IOCL has adopted rooftop solar at its Guwahati facility to ensure an uninterrupted energy supply while improving operational efficiency, the release said.

The 150-kW plant is expected to generate approximately 2,05,200 kWh of electricity annually, supporting a significant share of the facility's operational energy needs. The system is projected to deliver annual savings of around Rs13.8 lakh, with an estimated return on investment within 4 to 5 years, the release said.

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The installed rooftop solar system supports fuel dispensers, lighting, CCTV, POS systems, air compressors, signage, and EV charging stations, helping reduce dependence on grid electricity and diesel generators, it said.

At a time when energy security concerns and supply chain disruptions are becoming increasingly prevalent, rooftop solar provides a reliable source of power for critical operations. The transition to rooftop solar has also contributed to lower operational costs, improved energy efficiency, and greater sustainability in day-to-day operations.

Commenting on the growing adoption of rooftop solar by public sector companies, Radhika Choudhary, Co-Founder of Freyr Energy, said, "Rooftop solar is increasingly emerging as a strategic investment for commercial and industrial infrastructure, enabling public sector companies to lower electricity costs, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen energy reliability. Further, growing concerns around energy disruptions and supply chain uncertainties are accelerating the need for sustainable energy solutions as consumers seek greater energy resilience."

She further added, "In regions like the Northeast, where grid reliability remains a persistent challenge, rooftop solar moves beyond being an option to an operational necessity. Petrol stations in the region face high operational stress and fluctuating demand, making reliable power essential for fuel dispensing, billing, lighting, and safety systems. For sectors such as fuel retail, solar plays a pivotal role in reducing dependence on conventional power sources. IOCL's Guwahati facility requires an uninterrupted electricity supply to ensure seamless operations, and thus, this rooftop solar installation has proved to be an operational necessity."

Assam and the Northeastern states are prone to weather-related disruptions, often causing grid fluctuations and power interruptions in semi-urban and rural areas.

As fuel stations rely on uninterrupted electricity for most of their operation, rooftop solar has emerged as a valuable energy alternative in the region.

Freyr Energy played a pivotal role in solarising IOCL's Guwahati facility and other facilities across the country. This multi-state, multi-year initiative by the country's oil giant reflects its commitment towards its sustainability goals.

Further, solar helps improve profitability in Assam compared to other states, as Guwahati is a major operational hub for IOCL in the Northeast.

Guwahati serves as the main gateway to Northeast India and is a key logistics, transport, and commercial hub for the region.

Fuel demand in this region is high due to the movement of passenger vehicles, long-distance freight trucks, interstate transport, military activity, and logistics movement into states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Any disruption in fuel availability in Guwahati can impact supply chains across the Northeast, making reliable fuel station operations critical.

Furthermore, commercial electricity tariffs for petrol pumps are relatively high across India. Solar helps by reducing daytime electricity bills, eliminating generator fuel costs, improving uptime during outages, and supporting EV chargers.

As more petrol stations in Assam and other states adopt rooftop solar, the shift can play an important role in supporting India's clean energy transition.

With nearly 41,000 retail fuel outlets across the country, a large-scale solar adoption across fuel stations has the potential to significantly expand the renewable energy capacity, reduce the dependence on the grid and contribute to India's target of achieving 500GW solar energy by 2030. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)