Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 8 (ANI): ISRO Chairman S Somanath will attend a programme celebrating the success of the space organisation's recent missions at Guwahati's Pragjyotishpur University on January 17.

On the occasion, the ISRO chief will both felicitate and participate in an interaction with students.

"The administration of the newly established Pragjyotishpur University in Guwahati is organising a special programme to celebrate the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and, recently, that of the Aditya-L1 mission, along with facilitating his interaction with the students," said Dr Jogesh Kakati, Professor and Registrar at Pragjyotishpur University.

The programme will be held at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium at Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

"Since that day coincides with Shilpi Divas, a lamp-lighting ceremony followed by the garlanding of the image of the great artist Jyoti Prasad Agarwala will formally open the felicitation-cum-interaction programme," an official statement said.

Soon after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) placed the Aditya-L1 spacecraft into its final destination orbit, ISRO chief S Somanath said that the crucial mission was not just for India alone but for the entire world.

The ISRO chief said scientists had to make several corrections so that the space satellite could be placed at the precise point. (ANI)

