Kamrup (Assam), [India], December 30 (ANI): Continuing its operation against illegal brick kilns, the district administration of Assam's Kamrup district demolished 15 illegal brick kilns in the Nagarbera area.

According to the district administration, many illegal brick kilns were established in the Jamlai area under Nagarbera Revenue Circle.

Banashree Malakar, Circle Officer of Nagarbera Revenue Circle said that the operation against illegal brick kilns has been conducted in the area since last week.

"We had given sufficient time to them to stop the illegal brick kilns. But they didn't follow the instructions given by the administration. We will continue our operation," Banashree Malakar said.

The officer further said that, so far 15-20 illegal brick kilns have been demolished in the Jamlai area and the operation will continue.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

