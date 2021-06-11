Guwahati, Jun 11 (PTI) The Assam government has launched an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to ensure regular follow-up of COVID-19 patients staying at home.

The 'NISHTHA 21COVID Sanchar', an IVRS-based remote monitoring model for patients under home isolation, was launched recently for Kamrup Metropolitan district with the support of USAID's flagship health system strengthening project 'NISHTHA' and will be implemented by Jhpiego, an international non profit health organisation.

This model will help in providing proper care to the virus-affected people at the appropriate time for improving health outcomes for the overall community, Assam National Health Mission's Officer on Special Duty Pomi Baruah said on Friday.

This initiative will help the state to monitor and ensure access to healthcare services for every member of the community and will go a long way in effectively managing the states response to COVID-19, she said. USAID's Director Health Office Sangita Patel highlighted the need to create a strong, responsive, accessible, sustainable, and affordable primary healthcare system that will be better prepared to manage future public health threats.

Jhpiego' country director Dr. Bulbul Sood said that the state government's initiative to collaborate with USAID- NISHTHA will further help in building a stronger and responsive health system to address the needs of the communities. NISHTHA COVID Sanchar model is a hybrid model that will be deployed using the IVR technology, web-based google form, and tele-calling by trained human resources to ensure seamless follow-up of patients under home isolation, Baruah said.

