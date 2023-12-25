Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], December 25 (ANI): On the eve of Christmas, a friendly football match between legislators of the Assam Assembly and state's celebrities was played in Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

The match was played at the field of Hanjanglangso Sports Association in Bokajan.

Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly and local MLA of Bokajan assembly constituency Numal Momin had organised the match in association with Electronic Media Association.

"On the Eve of Christmas celebration, today we organized the friendly football match where few members of Assam Legislative Assembly and celebrities of the state participated. We have enjoyed the match," Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly, said.

Mrinal Saikia, MLA of Khumtai constituency, Sibu Mishra, MLA of Lumding constituency, Prithiraj Rava, MLA of Tezpur constituency, Shiladitya Dev, Former MLA, Surjya Rongphar, Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Rilipson Ronghang, District Sports Officer, Karbi Anglong played for the Legislator 7 team.

On the other hand, former Mr Universe Mahadev Deka, Kushal Changmai played for the Celebrity 7 team.

Thousands of people witnessed the friendly football match.

Meanwhile, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu has extended greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Christmas.

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my hearty greetings to all fellow citizens, especially the Christian brothers and sisters."

President Murmu emphasised the message of love and compassion while highlighting the relevance of the teachings of Jesus Christ to maintain peace and harmony in society.

"The festival of Christmas celebrated on the birthday of Jesus Christ, gives the message of love and compassion. This festival also inspires us for selfless service to humanity. The teachings of Jesus Christ are always relevant to maintain peace and harmony in society," she said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted the nation on the eve of Christmas.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians on the happy occasion of Christmas, marking the birth of Lord Jesus Christ," Dhankar said.

The Vice President wished that we embody the eternal values of compassion, forgiveness, love, and empathy that were present in the life of Jesus Christ.

"The life of Jesus Christ embodied the eternal values of compassion, forgiveness, love, and empathy. May we always remember these timeless virtues that enrich our lives and strengthen our bonds," Dhankar said. (ANI)

